Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cousin Armaan Jain appears before ED in money laundering case

Bollywood
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record his statement in money laundering case on Wednesday.

Armaan, who is also an actor and made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, was snapped arriving at ED office in Mumbai.

He has been summoned by the investigating agency in connection with alleged money laundering case.

This is the second time Armaan has been summoned by the agency.

Before this, the actor was summoned to appear before the ED last week, however, citing some personal reasons, Jain did not appear.

Armaan, is son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Kapoor and lives with his mother in the South Mumbai residence.

There were also reports that the ED conducted raid at Jain’s Peddar Road residence but ended their search in a couple of hours due to the death of Rajiv Kapoor.

