South Africa's Faf du Plessis says goodbye to Test cricket

Faf Du Plessis says he will focus on T20 cricket due to the upcoming world cup

The 36-year-old says he "strongly" believes that he has a lot to offer to South Africa in T20s

Former South African skipper says his heart was "clear" and it is the right time to "walk into a new chapter"

JAHANNESBURG: Former South African cricket captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday announced that he has retired from Test cricket but clarified that he will be available for his country in the white-ball format of the game.



Plessis, 36, said in a statement on his Instagram account that he would continue to be available for One-Day and Twenty20 internationals.

"The next two years are ICC T20 World Cup years. Because of this, my focus is shifting to this format and I want to play as much of it as possible around the world so that I can be the best player I can possibly be," he said.

The 36-year-old said that he "strongly" believes that he has a lot to offer to South Africa in this format.



The cricketer also clarified that his retirement does not meant that ODI cricket was "no longer in the plans" adding that he is "just making T20 cricket the priority in the short-term".

The former South African skipper said that his heart was "clear" and that it was the right time to "walk into a new chapter".

"It has been an honour to play for my country in all formats of the game, but the time has come for me to retire from Test cricket," said the batsman.

The former captain said that he will be in conversation with Cricket South Africa, the country's governing body for the sport, over the next couple of months to find a "solution that works" for both of them.

Du Plessis had captained South Africa in 36 of his 69 Test matches, winning 18 and losing 15.