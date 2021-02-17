Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
Olivia Wilde moves into Harry Styles's LA home on Valentine's Day

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are taking their relationship to the next level.

The actress was spotted moving her belongings to the Watermelon Sugar hit maker’s LA home.

She made her move from the family base she had shared wither former flame Jason Sudeikis.

The 36-year-old was seen transporting multiple suitcases on Valentine’s Day.

The two went public with their relationship in early January while attending his manager Jeffrey Azoff’s wedding. 

The Golden singer and the Booksmart director were spotted holding hands at the event.

Take a look:

 


