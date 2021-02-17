ECP summons AGP over 'suitcases filled with money for Senate election' comment

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan. — File photo

Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday took notice of the Attorney General of Pakistan's (AGP) comments in the Supreme Court and has summoned him for a clarification.



Earlier in the day, AGP Khalid Jawed Khan, during the Supreme Court's hearing of the presidential reference for the open ballot, had said that "people are roaming around with suitcases filled with money that will be used in the Senate elections."

In the notice, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that it had summoned the attorney general to get information on "who are the people carrying suitcases around".



