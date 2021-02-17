Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 17 2021
By
Tahir Khalil

ECP summons AGP over 'suitcases filled with money for Senate election' comment

By
Tahir Khalil

Wednesday Feb 17, 2021

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan. — File photo

  • "People are roaming around with suitcases filled with money that will be used in Senate elections," AGP had said during a SC hearing
  • ECP says that it has summoned AGP to get information regarding "who are the people carrying suitcases around"

Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday took notice of the Attorney General of Pakistan's (AGP) comments in the Supreme Court and has summoned him for a clarification.

Earlier in the day, AGP Khalid Jawed Khan, during the Supreme Court's hearing of the presidential reference for the open ballot, had said that "people are roaming around with suitcases filled with money that will be used in the Senate elections."

In the notice, the Election Commission of Pakistan said that it had summoned the attorney general to get information on "who are the people carrying suitcases around".

Read more:

Ensuring fair elections is ECP's constitutional duty, says Supreme Court

Senate elections: ECP kickstarts scrutiny process of nomination papers


More From Pakistan:

MQM founder taken to hospital once again after having difficulty breathing

MQM founder taken to hospital once again after having difficulty breathing
Pakistani boy breaks record for being fastest to arrange the Periodic Table

Pakistani boy breaks record for being fastest to arrange the Periodic Table
Democratic right of every individual, party to take part in Senate elections: Hafeez Sheikh

Democratic right of every individual, party to take part in Senate elections: Hafeez Sheikh
Govt announces reduction in passport fee

Govt announces reduction in passport fee
PM Imran Khan wants swift legislation on missing persons issue: Shibli Faraz

PM Imran Khan wants swift legislation on missing persons issue: Shibli Faraz
PM Imran Khan proposes 5-point agenda to uplift agricultural sectors of developing countries

PM Imran Khan proposes 5-point agenda to uplift agricultural sectors of developing countries
I don't know about Shahbaz Gill's tweet regarding PM Office expenditures: Shibli Faraz

I don't know about Shahbaz Gill's tweet regarding PM Office expenditures: Shibli Faraz
'Student alert': HEC advises to verify degree programmes from councils

'Student alert': HEC advises to verify degree programmes from councils
Maryam Nawaz urges PM Imran Khan to speak to relatives of Baloch missing persons

Maryam Nawaz urges PM Imran Khan to speak to relatives of Baloch missing persons
Karachi court warns of contempt proceedings over road closure during PSL

Karachi court warns of contempt proceedings over road closure during PSL

Technological progress set back due to judicial activism, Fawad Chaudhry regrets

Technological progress set back due to judicial activism, Fawad Chaudhry regrets
Verdict in plea challenging Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination due tomorrow

Verdict in plea challenging Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination due tomorrow

Latest

view all