Telegram's global search can help you find 'meaning of life itself'

Telegram logo. Photo: Reuters

With its rising popularity, Messaging App Telegram is rolling out new features almost every month and also reminding users of its existing features every now and then.

Taking to its official Twitter account on Wednesday, the company reminded users of its global search feature.

According to the tweet, the feature can help users find public groups, channels, users, and results from previous chats.

"Some say it can even find the meaning of life itself," Telegram jestingly added to the tweet.



Read more:

Telegram has a treat for users this Valentine's Day

Telegram rolls out feature to create polls anoymously

Telegram allows users to import WhatsApp chats



