Pakistani residents in Norway can now have dual citizenship

Pakistan fulfils demand of Pakistanis residing in Norway to have dual citizenship



Pakistan envoy says he will provide details about dual citizenship in open court on February 25



Pakistanis living in Norway can now hold dual citizenship, Pakistani envoy to Norway Zaheer Pervez said Thursday.



"Congratulations to all overseas Pakistanis residing in Norway on the announcement of dual citizenship," the ambassador felicitated.

The envoy said that he will provide details about dual citizenship in open court on February 25.

PTI leader Chaudhry Mudassir said Prime Minister Imran Khan won hearts by allowing Pakistanis living in Norway to hold dual citizenship.

In January 2020, Norway permitted its citizens to keep dual nationality. The development meant that foreign citizens no longer have to relinquish their original citizenship to become Norwegian citizens.