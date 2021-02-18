Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani residents in Norway can now have dual citizenship

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Previously, Norway was the only Nordic country with a ban on dual citizenship. Photo: Reuters
  • Pakistan fulfils demand of Pakistanis residing in Norway to have dual citizenship
  • Pakistan envoy says he will provide details about dual citizenship in open court on February 25
  • In January 2020, Norway permitted its citizens to keep dual nationality

Pakistanis living in Norway can now hold dual citizenship, Pakistani envoy to Norway Zaheer Pervez said Thursday.

"Congratulations to all overseas Pakistanis residing in Norway on the announcement of dual citizenship," the ambassador felicitated.

The envoy said that he will provide details about dual citizenship in open court on February 25.

Read more: Norwegian-Pakistanis rejoice as Norway mulls allowing dual nationality

PTI leader Chaudhry Mudassir said Prime Minister Imran Khan won hearts by allowing Pakistanis living in Norway to hold dual citizenship.

In January 2020, Norway permitted its citizens to keep dual nationality. The development meant that foreign citizens no longer have to relinquish their original citizenship to become Norwegian citizens.

