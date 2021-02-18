Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 18 2021
Pakistan, Egypt agree to further strengthen trade and economic relations

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Egypt Foreign Minister Sameh Hassan Shoukry receives his Pakistan counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo, Egypt. Photo: Courtesy Press Information Department 

  • Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expresses Pakistan's desire to further strengthen, diversify ties with Egypt in meeting with Egyptian president
  • FMs of Pakistan and Egypt discuss mean to enhance bilateral cooperation
  • Pakistan considers Egypt an important country of the Arab world, says Qureshi

CAIRO: Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to further strengthen trade and economic relations through enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.

The development came after a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry in Cairo.

Both the FMs discussed matters of "mutual interest", including the ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Read more: FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Pakistan considers Egypt an important country of the Arab world and is determined to further strengthen bilateral ties, Qureshi said.

He said Pakistan is pursuing the policy of “Engage Africa” for the promotion of trade and economic relations with African countries.

The Pakistani FM also informed the Egyptian FM of the nefarious designs of India’s Hindutva regime against Pakistan and termed it a danger for peace and stability of the region.

He also invited him to visit Pakistan which Shoukry readily accepted.

Shoukry appreciated Pakistan for its efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

FM calls on Egyptian president

Earlier, Qureshi called on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi in Cairo.

Qureshi conveyed warm greetings of Pakistan's leadership to the Egyptian president. He appreciated the stability and progress achieved by Egypt under his able leadership.

Read more: India planning another IOJK diplomatic visit to mislead world community: FO

He briefed the Egyptian president on Pakistan's shifting focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. He stressed that the vision of "Naya Pakistan" was predicated on economic connectivity and ensuring peace within and beyond borders. He said Pakistan will always look to be a partner in peace and progress.

Recalling the decades old warm bilateral ties between the two countries, FMr Qureshi expressed Pakistan's desire to further strengthen and diversify bilateral ties. 

The president expressed hope that Qureshi's visit could pave the way for enhanced bilateral ties and dynamic multilateral cooperation.

An invitation from President Arif Alvi was presented to the Egyptian president to visit Pakistan. President Sisi accepted the invitation.

