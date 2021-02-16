FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Egypt on a two-day visit on the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The foreign minister, in a video message, said that there are vast opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said he will hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Noting that Egypt is an important country of Muslim Ummah and is called the gateway to Africa, FM Qureshi said promoting trade relations with Africa is the government's priority.

The FM said during his stay in Egypt, he also intends to visit Jamia Al Azhar and our desire is to take advantage of their experiences in the field of education.

He also shared his plans of meeting the business community in Egypt.