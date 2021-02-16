Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 16 2021
By
Web Desk

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 16, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan
  • FM Qureshi has left for Cairo on a two-day visit on the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart.
  • Says he will hold talks with FM Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.
  • Qureshi will also meet the business community in Egypt.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Egypt on a two-day visit on the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart, Radio Pakistan reported on Tuesday.

The foreign minister, in a video message, said that there are vast opportunities for economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said he will hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

Read more: India planning another IOJK diplomatic visit to mislead world community: FO

Noting that Egypt is an important country of Muslim Ummah and is called the gateway to Africa, FM Qureshi said promoting trade relations with Africa is the government's priority.

The FM said during his stay in Egypt, he also intends to visit Jamia Al Azhar and our desire is to take advantage of their experiences in the field of education. 

He also shared his plans of meeting the business community in Egypt.

More From Pakistan:

Three children killed in Rahim Yar Khan landslide

Three children killed in Rahim Yar Khan landslide
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's passport to expire today

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's passport to expire today
Pakistani mountaineer becomes first Asian to summit Mount Kilimanjaro within 24 hrs

Pakistani mountaineer becomes first Asian to summit Mount Kilimanjaro within 24 hrs
Video: Meet Zara Naeem, the Pakistani student who topped an ACCA exam

Video: Meet Zara Naeem, the Pakistani student who topped an ACCA exam
Lahore: Coronavirus smart lockdown imposed in seven hotspot areas

Lahore: Coronavirus smart lockdown imposed in seven hotspot areas
PTI rejects Akbar Babar’s claim that he was offered Senate chairman post

PTI rejects Akbar Babar’s claim that he was offered Senate chairman post
By-polls underway at PS-43, PS-88 and PB-20 seats

By-polls underway at PS-43, PS-88 and PB-20 seats
PSL 2021: Traffic plan chalked out for Karachi

PSL 2021: Traffic plan chalked out for Karachi
Russian vaccine Sputnik V to be provided only to large hospitals, says Pakistani importer

Russian vaccine Sputnik V to be provided only to large hospitals, says Pakistani importer
PM Imran Khan cancels all official engagements to review Senate ticket fiasco

PM Imran Khan cancels all official engagements to review Senate ticket fiasco
PM Imran Khan intervenes to resolve differences between KP CM, ex-minister

PM Imran Khan intervenes to resolve differences between KP CM, ex-minister
Highest standard of preparedness only guarantee for peace, says army chief

Highest standard of preparedness only guarantee for peace, says army chief

Latest

view all