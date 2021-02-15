India planning another IOJK diplomatic visit to mislead world community: FO

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu. — Reuters/File

FO says guided tours aimed at diverting international attention from India's human rights violations in Kashmir

Visit would mean nothing if there is no access to all areas, the possibility to freely interact with Kashmiri people, says FO

International community must urge India to take genuine steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, it stresses

The Foreign Office said Monday that India is planning another “visit” to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for the diplomats based in New Delhi as part of its efforts to mislead the world community.



In a statement released in this regard, the Foreign Officer Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that such "guided tours are a smokescreen, aimed at diverting international attention from India's egregious human rights violations in Kashmir and creating a false impression of normalcy."

"The visit would mean nothing if there is no access to all the areas and the possibility to freely interact with Kashmiri people and the civil society in an atmosphere free of intimidation.

Equally, meeting the senior Hurriyat leadership, including those incarcerated on trumped-up charges alone, would enable an objective assessment of the ground realities," he said.

The Foreign Office said that the Indian notion of the so-called normalcy in IIOJK has "no feet to stand on" as the world could see that the illegal and inhumane military siege continues for over 18 months now.

"Extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in fake encounters, and staged cordon-and-search operations have become rampant; arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances and custodial torture have increased; Kashmiri leadership remain incarcerated," Chaudhri said.

Speaking further on the violations, he said that journalists, human rights activists, and international human rights organisations are being harassed; and the fundamental rights of Kashmiris, including the right to express themselves, continue to be denied.

Pakistan reiterated the call for India to allow the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations Observers, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), and others to visit IIOJK and assess the situation on the ground.

"The international community [...] must urge India to take genuine steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he added.