Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 15 2021
By
Web Desk

India planning another IOJK diplomatic visit to mislead world community: FO

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 15, 2021

Indian security personnel stand guard along a deserted street during restrictions in Jammu. — Reuters/File

  • FO says guided tours aimed at diverting international attention from India's human rights violations in Kashmir
  • Visit would mean nothing if there is no access to all areas, the possibility to freely interact with Kashmiri people, says FO
  • International community must urge India to take genuine steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, it stresses

The Foreign Office said Monday that India is planning another “visit” to Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) for the diplomats based in New Delhi as part of its efforts to mislead the world community.

In a statement released in this regard, the Foreign Officer Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that such "guided tours are a smokescreen, aimed at diverting international attention from India's egregious human rights violations in Kashmir and creating a false impression of normalcy."

"The visit would mean nothing if there is no access to all the areas and the possibility to freely interact with Kashmiri people and the civil society in an atmosphere free of intimidation.

Equally, meeting the senior Hurriyat leadership, including those incarcerated on trumped-up charges alone, would enable an objective assessment of the ground realities," he said.

Read more: India's 15-year information warfare operation to internationally malign Pakistan

The Foreign Office said that the Indian notion of the so-called normalcy in IIOJK has "no feet to stand on" as the world could see that the illegal and inhumane military siege continues for over 18 months now.

"Extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in fake encounters, and staged cordon-and-search operations have become rampant; arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances and custodial torture have increased; Kashmiri leadership remain incarcerated," Chaudhri said.

Speaking further on the violations, he said that journalists, human rights activists, and international human rights organisations are being harassed; and the fundamental rights of Kashmiris, including the right to express themselves, continue to be denied.

EU DisinfoLab report: Pakistan slams India's propaganda, warns against false flag operation

Pakistan reiterated the call for India to allow the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations Observers, the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC), and others to visit IIOJK and assess the situation on the ground.

"The international community [...] must urge India to take genuine steps to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in a peaceful manner in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he added.

More From Pakistan:

Highest standard of preparedness only guarantee for peace, says army chief

Highest standard of preparedness only guarantee for peace, says army chief
Classes for Punjab's medical, dental colleges to begin from Feb 22: UHS

Classes for Punjab's medical, dental colleges to begin from Feb 22: UHS
Objections raised by PTI Sindh members are understandable: Asad Umar

Objections raised by PTI Sindh members are understandable: Asad Umar
Broadsheet CEO says David Rose organised his meeting with Shahzad Akbar

Broadsheet CEO says David Rose organised his meeting with Shahzad Akbar
PTI's Senate candidate from Balochistan was earlier suspended from party: report

PTI's Senate candidate from Balochistan was earlier suspended from party: report
JUI-F's electoral symbol is a 'book', clarifies ECP

JUI-F's electoral symbol is a 'book', clarifies ECP
Imran Khan's friend offered to make me chairman Senate, says Akbar S Babar

Imran Khan's friend offered to make me chairman Senate, says Akbar S Babar
PM Imran Khan rejects OGRA's recommendation to hike petrol price

PM Imran Khan rejects OGRA's recommendation to hike petrol price
Sindh to get next Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine tranche in next 36 hours

Sindh to get next Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine tranche in next 36 hours
Party's decision important for me: Faisal Vawda reacts to PTI Sindh leaders protest

Party's decision important for me: Faisal Vawda reacts to PTI Sindh leaders protest
PMC shares important update on medical universities final admission lists

PMC shares important update on medical universities final admission lists
Govt, stakeholders 'still employing best efforts' to find Ali Sadpara, other missing climbers

Govt, stakeholders 'still employing best efforts' to find Ali Sadpara, other missing climbers

Latest

view all