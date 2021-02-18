Ali Zafar’s musical tribute to missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara

Legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara (Left) prolific Pakistani singer Ali Zafar (Right).

LAHORE: Prolific Pakistani musician Ali Zafar has paid his glowing tribute to the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara who went missing along with two foreign climbers; John Snorri from Iceland and MP Mohr from Chile during his K2 winter expedition.

The renowned singer Ali released a musical tribute “Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam” for the legendary mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, whose valiance and love for mountains have brought pride and honour to Pakistan.

"No nation can thrive without recognising and celebrating their heroes. Ali Sadpara was one such unsung hero who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country. This is the least I could do: sing for an unsung hero so that he is etched into our memories for as long as there is music," read the post on Zafar's Facebook account.

It had been reported that Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 — the world's second-highest mountain — on February 5, a month after their first attempt failed.

Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, and he made the first-ever winter ascent of the world's ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat.

