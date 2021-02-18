Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ali Zafar’s musical tribute to missing Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021

Legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara (Left) prolific Pakistani singer Ali Zafar (Right). 
  • Ali Zafar paid his glowing tribute to the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara with his song "Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam”
  • Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the world's 14 highest mountains
  • Sadpara went missing along with two foreign climbers; John Snorri from Iceland and MP Mohr from Chile during his K2 winter expedition

LAHORE: Prolific Pakistani musician Ali Zafar has paid his glowing tribute to the legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara who went missing along with two foreign climbers; John Snorri from Iceland and MP Mohr from Chile during his K2 winter expedition.

Read more: 'My father Ali Sadpara is a survivor'

The renowned singer Ali released a musical tribute “Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam” for the legendary mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, whose valiance and love for mountains have brought pride and honour to Pakistan.

"No nation can thrive without recognising and celebrating their heroes. Ali Sadpara was one such unsung hero who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country. This is the least I could do: sing for an unsung hero so that he is etched into our memories for as long as there is music," read the post on Zafar's Facebook account.

Read more: Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, 2 others reported missing on K2 expedition

It had been reported that Sadpara and his team had successfully summited the 8,611-metre K2 — the world's second-highest mountain — on February 5, a month after their first attempt failed.

Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, and he made the first-ever winter ascent of the world's ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani users may face internet problems, says PTA

Pakistani users may face internet problems, says PTA
Senate polls: ECP rejects PTI's objection over Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination papers

Senate polls: ECP rejects PTI's objection over Yusuf Raza Gilani's nomination papers
Pakistan, Egypt agree to further strengthen trade and economic relations

Pakistan, Egypt agree to further strengthen trade and economic relations
PTI leaders hold Haleem Adil Sheikh responsible for defeat in PS-88 by-poll

PTI leaders hold Haleem Adil Sheikh responsible for defeat in PS-88 by-poll
Senate election: PM Imran Khan asks cabinet to reach out to MNAs, MPAs

Senate election: PM Imran Khan asks cabinet to reach out to MNAs, MPAs
Pakistani residents in Norway can now have dual citizenship

Pakistani residents in Norway can now have dual citizenship
PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away aged 68

PML-N leader Senator Mushahidullah Khan passes away aged 68
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says govt to utilise all resources to recover missing persons

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed says govt to utilise all resources to recover missing persons
US Embassy lauds Pakistani students for 'beating MIT & Stanford' in aeronautics, astronautics contest

US Embassy lauds Pakistani students for 'beating MIT & Stanford' in aeronautics, astronautics contest
ECP summons AGP over 'suitcases filled with money for Senate election' comment

ECP summons AGP over 'suitcases filled with money for Senate election' comment
MQM founder taken to hospital once again after having difficulty breathing

MQM founder taken to hospital once again after having difficulty breathing
Pakistani boy breaks record for being fastest to arrange the Periodic Table

Pakistani boy breaks record for being fastest to arrange the Periodic Table

Latest

view all