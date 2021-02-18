Can't connect right now! retry
FKA Twigs details horrific abuse inflicted on her by Shia LaBeouf

After alleging ex-boyfriend Shia LeBeouf of abuse, FKA Twigs is detailing her relationship with the actor.

The Cellophone singer, 33, sat down with Elle for a candid interview in which she opened up about the ‘calculated, systematic, tricky and maze-like’ relationship she had with the Transformers actor.

“It’s a miracle I came out alive,” she said.

“If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straight away. Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with [LaBeouf],” she went on to say.

The singer alleged LeBeouf of sexual battery and abuse in her lawsuit, outlining a February 2019 incident when they visited a desert and the actor tried choking her when he got angry at her in the middle of the night. On their way back, he drove uncontrollably and threatened to crash the car.

She also revealed in the interview that before they went to sleep every night, he forced her to watch violent true-crime documentaries about women getting brutally murdered.

“I would say to him, ‘I really don’t want to watch stuff like this before I go to bed. I’m sensitive, it affects me’. It was so dark, and I was just like, ‘I can’t be totally immersed in this all the time.’ I was very intimidated living with him. He had a gun by the side of the bed and was erratic. [I never knew what would] make him angry with me.”

“I thought to myself, ‘If he shoots me, and then if there is some sort of investigation, they will put the pieces together. I need to leave little clues’.”

“I said to him, ‘That’s really bad. Why are you doing that?’ And he was like, ‘Because I take my art seriously. You’re not supporting me in my art. This is what I do. It’s different from singing. I don’t just get up on a stage and do a few moves. I’m in the character.’ He made me feel bad, like I didn’t understand what it was like to be an actor or to do this,” she added.

“I used to get this feeling of intense fear and shame, and I would evaporate from people’s lives. If you’re not talking to your friends or your family about what you’re going through, then there’s no one to regulate your emotions or affirm how you’re feeling. There’s no one to tell you that you’re in a dangerous situation,” she said. 

