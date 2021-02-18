Kanye West struggling to cope with Kim Kardashian split: 'He is anxious and sad'

Kanye West values Kim Kardashian for extending support to him publicly

Kanye West is reeling in pain and having issues coming to term with his split from Kim Kardashian.



An insider told PEOPLE in its latest edition that the US rapper is struggling a great deal.

"Kanye is not doing well. He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over, and there's nothing that can be done right now. He also knows what he is losing in Kim," the source revealed.

They went on to add that Kanye values Kim for extending support to him publicly.

"She has defended him privately to her family," the source said. "She has stood beside him at a time where a few wives would have done that."

"There is very little hope of reconciliation," they added, "It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye does believe in miracles."



Earlier this year, Page Six broke the news that the most-loved celebrity couple are headed to divorce.