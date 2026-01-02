Scott Wolf opens up about 'hardest year' of his life

Scott Wolf reflected on the turmoil of 2025 calling it 'the hardest year' of his life as he navigated divorce proceedings and legal battles with estranged wife Kelley Wolf.

The Party of Five actor took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to put up a carousal of photos from last year.

He began the slideshow with a photo of a dumpster fire to symbolize the chaos of the past year.

"2025 Recap. Grateful for the hardest year of my life," Scott began the emotional note.

"The curriculum was brutal for those I love most. There was suffering, learning, growing, loving, laughing, crying. Mostly learning and growing."

He added, "In other words, life. I think we passed. I love my people more than ever. I love people more than ever. I love my work more than ever. So the hardest year brought the most love. Life indeed. Wishing you all a 2026 full of love. ❤️."

Wolf added the struggles ultimately deepened his love for his family and his work.

Scott filed for divorce in June 2025 after 21 years of marriage.

The couple share three children: Jackson (16), Miller (13) and Lucy (11).

In the months that followed, Kelley faced multiple legal challenges including arrests for alleged online harassment and violations of protective orders.

She also underwent involuntary psychiatric holds in Utah after concerns for her mental health.