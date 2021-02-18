'Mushahidullah Khan trained me in politics,' says PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaks to the media at the residence of late Senator Mushahidullah Khan. Geo.tv/via Daily Jang

Senator Mushahidullah Khan passed away last night aged 68 after prolonged illness

Maryam Nawaz says Sen Mushahidullah Khan was "the first one to message me after every political rally and meeting"

"I had a father-daughter relationship with Mushahidullah sahab. Today, it seems to me that I've lost a father-like family member"

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Thursday the late Senator Mushahidullah Khan "trained me in politics" and assisted her in each rally and meeting.

Speaking to the media after she reached the residence of Mushahidullah Khan for condolences, Maryam Nawaz said the veteran politician was the first one to message her after every political rally and meeting.

The senator passed away last night aged 68 after prolonged illness.

"Today, it seems to me that I've lost a father-like family member," Maryam lamented. "It is not just the PML-N or Pakistan's democracy but the country, that will not get a person like Mushahidullah Khan again."



The PML-N leader underscored that the late party member was a strong voice in the Senate that spoke in favour of democracy and always opposed dictatorship.

"I had a father-daughter relationship with Mushahidullah sahab," Maryam added. "His oratory skills were exemplary and he was a river of knowledge. He used to guide me often."

"The death of Senator Mushahidullah Khan is a great loss for me. May Allah raise his ranks," she added, praying for his forgiveness.

Senator Mushahidullah's funeral prayers were held after Zuhr in Islamabad's Sector H-11 on Thursday.

Last night, after the senator's demise, Maryam said she was "shattered to hear the sad news".



"Senator Mushahidullah Khan, MNS’s loyal and exceptional companion left us [...] Will never be able to forget his fatherly affection & love. Huge huge loss," she wrote on Twitter.



News of the late senator's death was initially confirmed by PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair, who had said he was unwell for quite a long time.

Zubair had lauded Mushahidullah for being a fearless man and standing firm against dictatorships.