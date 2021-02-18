Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Army Chief thanks China for coronavirus vaccines as ambassador visits GHQ

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 18, 2021


  • Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expresses gratitude to China during Ambassador Nong Rong's visit
  • Appreciates "unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence & security domains"
  • Nong acknowledges and appreciates "Pakistan's contributions towards regional peace and stability"

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his gratitude to China as Nong Rong, the ambassador of Pakistan's "iron brother", visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to a statement issued Thursday by the military's media wing.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) noted that the two leaders — Gen Bajwa and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan —discussed "matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues" during their meeting.

Also read: Three-dose Chinese vaccine for COVID-19 gets approval for human trials in Pakistan

The Army chief also "appreciated [the] unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence and security domains", the ISPR mentioned.

He also said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) successful completion "will bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries", according to the statement.

Read more: Pakistan, China committed to timely completion of CPEC, says Foreign Secretary

Nong "acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's contributions [towards] regional peace and stability", the ISPR added.

More From Pakistan:

PSL 2021: Is Haris Rauf competing with Shaheen Afridi?

PSL 2021: Is Haris Rauf competing with Shaheen Afridi?
Negotiated political settlement only way forward in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan

Negotiated political settlement only way forward in Afghanistan: PM Imran Khan
3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu

3-year-old girl allegedly raped in Dadu
PTI lawmakers 'know govt on its way out', will 'happily vote for PPP', Bilawal claims

PTI lawmakers 'know govt on its way out', will 'happily vote for PPP', Bilawal claims
'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death

'RIP, legend': Twitter pays tribute to Ali Sadpara after family announces death
Pakistan to begin next coronavirus vaccination phase from March, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to begin next coronavirus vaccination phase from March, says Dr Faisal Sultan
Senate elections: CJP disappointed over PPP, PML-N reneging on open ballot agreement

Senate elections: CJP disappointed over PPP, PML-N reneging on open ballot agreement
Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard

Muhammad Ali Sadpara – the snow leopard
'Mushahidullah Khan trained me in politics,' says PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

'Mushahidullah Khan trained me in politics,' says PML-N's Maryam Nawaz
Sharmila Farooqi records 'Pawri Hori Hai' video with Nasir Hussain Shah, other PPP leaders

Sharmila Farooqi records 'Pawri Hori Hai' video with Nasir Hussain Shah, other PPP leaders
Privatisation will save Pakistan’s power sector, says Miftah Ismail

Privatisation will save Pakistan’s power sector, says Miftah Ismail
Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara declared dead by family

Pakistani climber Ali Sadpara declared dead by family

Latest

view all