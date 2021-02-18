Army Chief thanks China for coronavirus vaccines as ambassador visits GHQ





Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa expresses gratitude to China during Ambassador Nong Rong's visit

Appreciates "unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence & security domains"

Nong acknowledges and appreciates "Pakistan's contributions towards regional peace and stability"

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his gratitude to China as Nong Rong, the ambassador of Pakistan's "iron brother", visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to a statement issued Thursday by the military's media wing.

In its statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) noted that the two leaders — Gen Bajwa and the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan —discussed "matters of mutual interest, including regional security issues" during their meeting.

Also read: Three-dose Chinese vaccine for COVID-19 gets approval for human trials in Pakistan

The Army chief also "appreciated [the] unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence and security domains", the ISPR mentioned.

He also said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) successful completion "will bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries", according to the statement.



Read more: Pakistan, China committed to timely completion of CPEC, says Foreign Secretary

Nong "acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's contributions [towards] regional peace and stability", the ISPR added.

