Khloé Kardashian hits back at netizens accusing her of ‘controlling’ Kylie Jenner

Khloé Kardashian has finally decided to clap back against all conspiracy theorists and haters accusing her of ‘controlling’ Kylie Jenner’s friend groups.

The reality TV star got candid over it all in an Instagram post. There she wrote, "Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with. She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!"

"I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!"



"By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE. Truly. My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully SHUT THE [expletive]!"