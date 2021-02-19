Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Philip gave Queen wedding ring which has a secret engraving

Friday Feb 19, 2021

While Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have been married for 73 years, there is a secret which they have been keeping from the world and it rests on her left hand.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward discussed this in her book Prince Philip: Revealed and shared that the Duke of Edinburgh had something engraved inside the Queen's wedding ring. 

"At least Philip didn't have the expense of a wedding ring, as the people of Wales supplied a nugget of Welsh gold from which the ring is made," the expert said.

However, it is uncertain what the engraving says as she never takes the ring off. 

"She never takes it off and inside the ring is an inscription. No one knows what it says, other than the engraver, the Queen and her husband."

