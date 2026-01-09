Demi Moore shares rare details about life with Bruce Willis

Demi Moore is opening up about her early years with ex-husband Bruce Willis and a special tradition that still makes her smile.

During a Q&A with Kate Hudson at a private screening of Song Sung Blue at Soho House in Los Angeles on January 7, Moore, 63, explained why the film holds deep personal meaning for her.

“This is a little personal thing, but Bruce always had every week, Neil Diamond Day,” Moore told Hudson, 46.

Moore was married to Willis, 70, from 1987 to 2000. The former couple share three daughters: Rumer, 37, Scout, 34, and Tallulah, 31.

The film’s title comes from Neil Diamond’s 1972 hit Song Sung Blue. Hudson stars alongside Hugh Jackman as a real-life couple who lead a Neil Diamond cover band.

“Watching the movie just kept reminding me of when he would blast Neil Diamond, and I'd say, 'What's going on?' ” Moore recalled. “And he said, ‘No, it's Neil Diamond Day.’ ”

She added that Willis would play Diamond’s music all day and kept the tradition going for years. “He was a huge Neil fan. And so am I!”

Moore also praised the film, saying, “the generosity of what this film is, what your performance is, Hugh's, also the kids, I thought were extraordinary.”

Despite their divorce, Moore and Willis have remained close. “I still love Demi. We're very close,” Willis said in a 2000 Rolling Stone interview, emphasising their lifelong bond through their children.

Willis later married Emma Heming Willis in 2009. She told People magazine in 2025 that she fell for him during a family trip in 2007, saying, “That was the start of our love story.”