Friday Feb 19 2021
Web Desk

Priyanka Chopra reveals all her relationships before Nick Jonas were toxic

Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

'I kept making the same mistakes in my relationships,' Priyanka Chopra said about her past relationships 

Priyanka Chopra laid bare all the hidden aspects of her love life in a recent conversation.

The global icon appeared on the Rachael Ray Show and said that all her relationships ‘always ended up being toxic.'

“Well, I had just come out of my last relationship. I kept making the same mistakes in my relationships. I would prioritise the other person or... It just always ended up being toxic. I really thought that I needed time to think about why did my relationships become like that," Pee Cee said.

“So, on the advice of my best friend Tamanna and her husband Sudeep... He told me, 'Write down five non-negotiable things.' So I wrote down the five things that I was like, 'alright, this is non-negotiable for me', and I swear to God, as soon as I sort of gave that up and took a dating hiatus and I spent time with myself and started just embracing life again, Nick came into my life,” she added.

Priyanka and Nick dated for a short period of time, before tying the knot in December 2018/

