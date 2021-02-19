Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Dananeer reacts to 'Queen' Mahira Khan's 'pawri ho rahi hai' video

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 19, 2021

Social media influencer Dananeer on Friday thanked Mahira Khan for supporting her and recreating her famous 'pawri ho rahi hai' video.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Dananeer shared a screenshot of Mahira's video and called the actress "Queen" in the caption.

"Mahira Khan you're a gem. Thank you for your kind words.*screams internally*," she wrote. 

Numbers of Dananeer's Instagram followers have increased exponentially after her 'pawri ho rahi' hai video went viral.

Thousands of people in Pakistan and India including actors and sports stars recreated the video with Dananeer's tagline.  

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement after losing royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement after losing royal titles

Zoya Nasir gets engaged to German vlogger Christian Betzmann

Zoya Nasir gets engaged to German vlogger Christian Betzmann
Prince Philip continues to be monitored after hospitalisation

Prince Philip continues to be monitored after hospitalisation
BTS named most tweeted musical group of 2020

BTS named most tweeted musical group of 2020
FKA Twigs rejects Shia LaBeouf’s apology, accuses him of 'gaslighting' her

FKA Twigs rejects Shia LaBeouf’s apology, accuses him of 'gaslighting' her

Watch: Katy Perry unveils her ‘younger self’ on American Idol

Watch: Katy Perry unveils her ‘younger self’ on American Idol
John Legend recalls fond memories of playing piano at four

John Legend recalls fond memories of playing piano at four
Cameron Diaz gets candid about her departure from Hollywood

Cameron Diaz gets candid about her departure from Hollywood
Princess Diana was 'uncomfortable' leaving Prince William, Prince Harry for royal duties

Princess Diana was 'uncomfortable' leaving Prince William, Prince Harry for royal duties

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic joins Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic joins Peshawar Zalmi as brand ambassador

Priyanka Chopra reveals all her relationships before Nick Jonas were toxic

Priyanka Chopra reveals all her relationships before Nick Jonas were toxic
Iqra Aziz shares new picture from 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ as second episode goes on air

Iqra Aziz shares new picture from 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat’ as second episode goes on air

Latest

view all