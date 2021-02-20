Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn gear up to film their political thriller 'Gaslit' in Australia

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Hollywood's megastars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn headed to Australia to film their new thriller Gaslit, which is based on the Watergate scandal.

The A-listers to start filming the new series, which also stars Aussie actor Joel Edgerton. Joel and his brother Nash will reportedly act as directors and executive producers on the series. 

Gaslit is about the Watergate scandal adapted from the Slate podcast Slow Burn.

Previously, Armie Hammer was attached to the project too, but he exited it back in January right before his disturbing social media posts were made public. Gaslit is just one of a number of Hollywood projects filming in Australia.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and and Christian Bale are currently filming in Sydney. Zac Efron  is also in South Australia to film the Stan original movie Gold.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's years-long relationship reaches its breaking point

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's years-long relationship reaches its breaking point
Samara Weaving to play lead role in TV series adopted from Holly Madison's book

Samara Weaving to play lead role in TV series adopted from Holly Madison's book

Victoria Beckham shares her stunning snap with meaningful caption: 'Feeling the love'

Victoria Beckham shares her stunning snap with meaningful caption: 'Feeling the love'
Experts weigh in on the benefits of delaying ‘No Time To Die’

Experts weigh in on the benefits of delaying ‘No Time To Die’
Dananeer reacts to 'Queen' Mahira Khan's 'pawri ho rahi hai' video

Dananeer reacts to 'Queen' Mahira Khan's 'pawri ho rahi hai' video

Prince Philip’s ‘nightmare’ hospital bluntness analyzed by experts

Prince Philip’s ‘nightmare’ hospital bluntness analyzed by experts
Experts touch on Prince Harry’s working blueprint for Princess Charlotte: report

Experts touch on Prince Harry’s working blueprint for Princess Charlotte: report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement after losing royal titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue statement after losing royal titles

Zoya Nasir gets engaged to German vlogger Christian Betzmann

Zoya Nasir gets engaged to German vlogger Christian Betzmann
Prince Philip continues to be monitored after hospitalisation

Prince Philip continues to be monitored after hospitalisation
BTS named most tweeted musical group of 2020

BTS named most tweeted musical group of 2020
FKA Twigs rejects Shia LaBeouf’s apology, accuses him of 'gaslighting' her

FKA Twigs rejects Shia LaBeouf’s apology, accuses him of 'gaslighting' her

Latest

view all