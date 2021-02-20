Julia Roberts and Sean Penn gear up to film their political thriller 'Gaslit' in Australia

Hollywood's megastars Julia Roberts and Sean Penn headed to Australia to film their new thriller Gaslit, which is based on the Watergate scandal.

The A-listers to start filming the new series, which also stars Aussie actor Joel Edgerton. Joel and his brother Nash will reportedly act as directors and executive producers on the series.

Gaslit is about the Watergate scandal adapted from the Slate podcast Slow Burn.



Previously, Armie Hammer was attached to the project too, but he exited it back in January right before his disturbing social media posts were made public. Gaslit is just one of a number of Hollywood projects filming in Australia.

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and and Christian Bale are currently filming in Sydney. Zac Efron is also in South Australia to film the Stan original movie Gold.