NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N beats PTI on PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results

KARACHI: The results of the NA-75 by-poll were withheld on Saturday by the returning officer on the PML-N’s request amid a controversy surrounding 23 presiding officers who had allegedly 'gone missing'.

According to Geo News, the 23 polling officials had gotten stuck in far-flung areas of the constituency due to fog. In a late-night development, police had retrieved the officers and brought them to the office of the district returning officer, where leaders of PML-N and PTI were also present.

According to preliminary data obtained by Geo News from 337 of the 360 polling stations in NA-75, PML-N is in the lead with 97,588 votes. PTI candidate Ali Asjad Khan has so far obtained 94,541 votes.

The RO has withheld the final results of the constituency which will be announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In two other constituencies where by-polls were held, the PTI lost the PP-51 Gujranwala-I and PK-63 Nowshera-III seats, according to unofficial and unverified results.



Meanwhile, PTI bagged the NA-45 Kurram I seat, edging out the JUI-F candidate.

'Gross irregularities'

Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said the results of NA-75 polling stations were doubtful and requested the ECP to withhold the results.

In an application to the chief election commissioner, he asked that the result for NA-75 be withheld till "investigation of 23 missing presiding officers abducted by administration and determination of authenticity of results submitted by them by PMLN candidate Nosheen Iftikhar."



Iqbal also demanded a forensic audit be conducted or re-polling be done in these polling stations.

PTI claims victory

Meanwhile, Punjab government spokesperson Firdous Ashiq Awan claimed a victory with a margin of 7,827 votes and blamed PML-N of hooliganism and taking the RO hostage to stop him from announcing the results.

NA-45 Kurram-I



Unofficial results obtained for Kurram from all 134 polling stations showed that PTI candidate Malik Fakhar Zaman won the election with 16,911 votes while JUI-F’s Jameel Chamkani bagged 15,761 votes.

Independent candidate Haji Syed Jamal received 15,560 votes.

Zaman said he will try to fulfil the promises made to the voters and thanked them for showing confidence in him.

A senior JUI-F leader rejected the results, saying their victory has been "turned into loss at the last minute”.

JUI-F FATA chief Mufti Abdul Shakoor said rigging will not be accepted at any cost and vowed to challenge the results.

PP-51 Gujranwala-I

Unofficial results from all polling stations of the Gujranwala constituency showed that PML-N's Begum Talat Mahmood won with 53,903 votes.

PTI's Chaudhry Yousuf, meanwhile, came in second place with 48,484 votes.

Although the results were not officially declared by the ECP, PML-N workers have started celebrating.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz thanked God and shared what she claimed was the "complete result" obtained "despite massive, blatant rigging".

PK-63 Nowshera-III

Unofficial results from all 102 polling stations in the Nowshera constituency showed that PML-N's Ikhtiyar Wali won the election with 21,122 votes.

PTI's Mian Umar managed to obtain 17,023 votes, according to the preliminary results.

Maryam shared a celebratory video ahead of the official declaration by ECP.