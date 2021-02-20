Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 20 2021
Court summons Meesha Shafi in Ali Zafar defamation case

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

Court summons Meesha Shafi in Ali Zafar defamation case

A local court in Lahore has summoned singer Meesha Shafi in defamation case filed by fellow musician Ali Zafar.

The court has issued the written order of the last hearing and summoned Meesha Shafi and six other witnesses to appear before the court.

According to the order, the court has directed Meesha's lawyer to present his client and other witnesses in the court at any cost on the next hearing.

Moreover, Leena Ghani also appeared before the court and recorded her statement.

The right to cross examine Leena Ghani is reserved on the request of Meesha Shafi's counsel, the order stated.

The order was issued by Additional Sessions Judge Azhar Iqbal Ranjha.

