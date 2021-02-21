NA-221: PTI candidate blames Sindh police for 'blast' at polling station

PTI candidate Nizamuddin Rahimoon has alleged that a blast took place at a polling station in NA-221 Tharparkar constituency on Sunday, Geo News reported.



Rahimoon said in his statement that the blast took place at the Kesrar polling station "under police supervision".

He said that Sindh police was helping his opponent under the supervision of the DSP. "My agents have been arrested and my voters are being chased away, but the people of Tharparkar will ensure that the truth wins," he asserted.

The PTI leader demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Election Commission of Pakistan take notice of the incident.

It is pertinent to mention that voting for the by-election is underway at NA-221 Tharparkar.

A fire broke out at a polling station at the Government Boys School in Kesar. According to SSP Tharparkar Sardar Hassan, the fire had erupted by accident and had burnt ballot boxes though ballot papers inside them remained safe.