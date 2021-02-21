Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Feb 21 2021
By
Web Desk

NA-221 by-election: Polling underway as PPP looks to retain seat

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

  • PPP and PTI to battle it out for NA-221 seat
  • NA-221 seat fell vacant after PPP's Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away from coronavirus
  • Out of 318 polling stations, 130 have been declared extremely sensitive

Polling is underway for the NA-221 by-election in Tharparkar where the PPP attempts to retain its seat against the PTI and 10 other candidates on Sunday. 

Polling for the by-election in the constituency began at 08:00am and is expected to continue till 5pm without any interruption. The seat fell vacant after PPP leader Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away battling coronavirus at a local hospital in Karachi. 

The PPP has fielded Jillani's son, Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani while the PTI has awarded the ticket to contest the by-election to Nizamuddin Rahimoon. Though there are 10 other candidates vying for the seat, candidates of the PTI and the PPP are expected to battle it out among themselves for the seat. 

According to the district returning officer, the constituency has a total number of 281,900 votes while a total of 318 polling stations are present in the constituency. 

Out of these 318 polling stations, 95 have been declared extremely sensitive while 130 have been declared sensitive. 

An estimated 2,000 police and Rangers personnel have been stationed outside the polling stations. Polling stations that have been deemed as extremely sensitive also have CCTV cameras installed in them. 

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan to get 5.6mn coronavirus vaccines doses in March

Pakistan to get 5.6mn coronavirus vaccines doses in March
Karachi TikTokers murder: Woman suspected of having a hand in killings sent on judicial remand

Karachi TikTokers murder: Woman suspected of having a hand in killings sent on judicial remand
A visitor might have brought in the snake to Haleem Adil Sheikh's cell, says Murtaza Wahab

A visitor might have brought in the snake to Haleem Adil Sheikh's cell, says Murtaza Wahab
Motorway rape case: Police submit challan to Anti Terrorism Court

Motorway rape case: Police submit challan to Anti Terrorism Court
PSL 2021: Karachi and Quetta players observe moment of silence for Ali Sadpara

PSL 2021: Karachi and Quetta players observe moment of silence for Ali Sadpara
'I was barred from performing my constitutional duties,' says Justice Isa

'I was barred from performing my constitutional duties,' says Justice Isa
Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR
PSL 2021: Twitter reacts to opening ceremony in Karachi

PSL 2021: Twitter reacts to opening ceremony in Karachi
Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan says 'PPP' instead of 'PTI' in slip up during media talk

Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan says 'PPP' instead of 'PTI' in slip up during media talk
Shireen Mazari meets families of missing persons protesting in Islamabad

Shireen Mazari meets families of missing persons protesting in Islamabad
Pervez Khattak's brother removed from KP cabinet after PTI's setback in PK-63 by-poll

Pervez Khattak's brother removed from KP cabinet after PTI's setback in PK-63 by-poll
Senate election presidential ordinance based on 'malicious intent': Raza Rabbani

Senate election presidential ordinance based on 'malicious intent': Raza Rabbani

Latest

view all