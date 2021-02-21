NA-221 by-election: Polling underway as PPP looks to retain seat

PPP and PTI to battle it out for NA-221 seat

NA-221 seat fell vacant after PPP's Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away from coronavirus

Out of 318 polling stations, 130 have been declared extremely sensitive



Polling is underway for the NA-221 by-election in Tharparkar where the PPP attempts to retain its seat against the PTI and 10 other candidates on Sunday.

Polling for the by-election in the constituency began at 08:00am and is expected to continue till 5pm without any interruption. The seat fell vacant after PPP leader Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away battling coronavirus at a local hospital in Karachi.

The PPP has fielded Jillani's son, Pir Ameer Ali Shah Jilani while the PTI has awarded the ticket to contest the by-election to Nizamuddin Rahimoon. Though there are 10 other candidates vying for the seat, candidates of the PTI and the PPP are expected to battle it out among themselves for the seat.

According to the district returning officer, the constituency has a total number of 281,900 votes while a total of 318 polling stations are present in the constituency.

Out of these 318 polling stations, 95 have been declared extremely sensitive while 130 have been declared sensitive.

An estimated 2,000 police and Rangers personnel have been stationed outside the polling stations. Polling stations that have been deemed as extremely sensitive also have CCTV cameras installed in them.