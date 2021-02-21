Chrissy Teigen celebrates baby Jack’s due date with ‘all smiles’: ‘We love you’

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen has taken to Instagram to celebrate the would-be due date of her son Jack and fans have flocked to her social media handles to voice their support.

The star got candid over it all via her Instagram Stories and posted a picture of her bracelets, each decorated with the name of one of her children, Miles, Luna and baby Jack.

Alongside that picture, Teigen also wrote, “Today was your due date. we love you forever. (sic)

She also shared another post highlighting the occasion and memorialized it with a candid snap of her sitting at the table with a pile of food beside her, looking off into the distance.

The caption for the post read, “Can smile all day but thinking of you on your due date, bug.”

