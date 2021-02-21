Take a look at what Minal Khan's working Sunday looks like

Pakistani actress Minal Khan certainly doesn't stop the grind even on the weekend.

Taking to her Instagram, the stunner shared adorable snaps of herself enjoying a cup of coffee while being busy on a Sunday.

Despite her busy weekend, she kept it comfy and casual as she sported light wash jeans with a black t-shirt and jacket.

She finished off the look with a ponytail and a pair of black sunglasses.

She even poked fun in the caption with before-and-after photos of what she looks like without and with her cup of Joe.

Even her simple look saw her receive praise from her fans.

Take a look:







