Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Travis Barker shares hilarious love note he received from ladylove Kourtney Kardashian

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian, who made her relationship public with boyfriend Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker recently, penned down a hilarious love note for her beau.

Travis Barker turned to Instagram and shared a handwritten hilarious love note he received from his ladylove Kourtney on Saturday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote in the message for Travis, “To lots of fun adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney.”

It appears that Kourtney was simply quoting her boyfriend’s previous words he had tweeted when they made their romance official.

Travis Barker had tweeted earlier this week, “May we destroy each other completely.”

Kourtney and Travis made their relationship Instagram official on February 17, 2021 days after sparking romance speculations.

Kourtney went to Instagram officials a few days after her ex Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin made their relationship public on social media.

