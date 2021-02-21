Geo and Jang Media Group's central office attacked by protesters in Karachi

The central office of the Geo and Jang Media Group was attacked on Sunday by protesters in Karachi.

The protesters broke a walkthrough gate installed at the entrance of the building as well as the main entrance door to the building.

The staff inside the building were also attacked.



According to Bureau Chief Karachi Faheem Siddiqui, protesters attacked the building "under an elaborate plot".

He said a protest had been announced in advance but "there were no law enforcement officers present".

Siddiqui said no action is being taken under the protesters, still present nearby.

The protesters are enraged over a video on social media, the edited version of which has gone viral, said Siddiqui, adding that Geo News had also aired a clarification as well as an apology on the same show.

"What remains to be known is who these protesters are," he said.

Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz, speaking to Geo News, said that violence under no circumstances is acceptable.

"If someone has any grievance or reservations they always have the choice to launch a formal protest [...] I have found out that it pertains to a show where some light humour was aired.

"The immediate responsibility is that of the Sindh government [...] why were no security forces available?" he asked.

Sindh information minister Nasir Hussain Shah also appeared on air to express solidarity and said he will shortly arrive at the venue.

When asked why police did not act promptly, Shah said he strongly condemns such violence. "I spoke to the SSP and I was told the protest was to head from Shaheen Complex to Press Club but they came this way."

He said everyone has a right to protest but no one has the right to harm anyone. "Action will be taken against whoever took the law into their hands."

The information minister said that Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has also ordered "strict action" to be taken against all those found involved.

Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili expressed his sadness over the attack and condemned the move.

"Any opinion expressed by an analyst is his own and is not the opinion of the media house. And if any anchor's words hurt someone [...] I saw Geo News had aired an apology as well. After that, this issue should have been laid to rest.

"But to create an issue out of it and to use to propel a campaign against Geo and to bring a mob to the office and to vandalise the building, to attack the staff is in no way acceptable.

"The Press Club strongly condemns this incident and we are investigating at our own end which elements were behind such an attack, who targeted such a big media house," he said.

Jamili said the Sindh government must ensure a transparent inquiry and expressed regret that the police were unable to prevent such an escalation of violence.

"The mob is still present outside the office. I would say the police should come and arrest them," he added.

The KPC president said that if all the journalist fraternity unites at a time like this, "no one would dare make such a move in the future".

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said it was an unfortunate incident that had occurred and expressed his sympathies.

"We must understand people's sensitivities while airing things on our channels. Something occurred that hurt people's sentiments. As far as I know, an apology and clarification was given by Geo so this matter should have been let go of.



"They could have still protested peacefully with banners but violence can never be supported. So to all those protesting outside, I request: Please accept Geo's apology and clarification. Forgive whatever transpired. This goes completely against the hospitality and love for people that is part and parcel of Sindh's culture," Imran said.

The governor was surprised to know police has not yet sprung into action, and said he would ask the Inspector General of Police to look into the matter immediately.



More to follow.









