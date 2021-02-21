'Will get opportunity to play in PSL only when it's written in fate': Fawad Alam

Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam speaking during a press conference. Photo: Screengrab via Geo Super.

Fawad Alam says he will play PSL "only when it's written in fate"

Says he's ready to play anywhere and at any given time

Says he would like to play for any PSL team that picks him because he's a professional cricketer and does not have preferences

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket team’s middle-order batsman Fawad Alam wants to play the Pakistan Super League but feels that he will get the opportunity "only when it is written in his fate."



Talking to media in Karachi on Sunday, the 35-year-old batsman said that as a professional cricketer, he would like to play anywhere and at any given time.

“Who doesn’t want to play in leagues, I also wish to play PSL but I believe that I will get the opportunity to play only when it is the right time for me and when it is written for me,” Fawad said while speaking to journalists.

When asked which team he would like to play for in the PSL, the middle-order batsman said that he’s a professional cricketer and wants to play cricket for any team that picks him.

Fawad was part of the Karachi Kings roster in the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Super League in 2016 as a supplementary player but didn’t get the opportunity to play a single game.

He praised the Pakistan Cricket Board for organising the PSL during difficult circumstances due to the COVID19 pandemic and said he hopes that more spectators will be allowed to go to the stadiums if the situation improves in the country.

The batsman also registered his name on the honour’s board at the national stadium for scoring the century in the first Test against South Africa.

“It is always good to score runs for your country and it doubles your joy when the runs you score contribute towards the team’s success,” Fawad said.

“I can’t thank enough to be listed among some of the top players in the world who have scored centuries at the National Stadium,” the batsman concluded.

