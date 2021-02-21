Can't connect right now! retry
'Eminem cancelled' campaign foiled by fans of Detroit rapper

Sunday Feb 21, 2021

Some Eminem haters failed to get him "cancelled" through a social media campaign when his supporters put a stout defence of the Detroit native on the internet.

A look at the social media posts against the 'Lose Yourself" rapper  suggests his critics wanted him to be "cancelled" as they took issue with his diss tracks in which Slim Shady settled scores with his opponents.

Eminem in his recent albums took aim at Machine Gun Kelly and Snoop Dog while he also released a couple of diss tracks against Nick Cannon.

The rapper recently apologised to singer Rihanna for targeting her in lyrics which got leaked online. 

"If Eminem dropped slim shady LP in 2020, he will legit be cancelled by everyone," wrote a Twitter user.

When some users wanted Eminem to be cancelled on TikTok, one of his supporters took to Twitter and wrote,  "Eminem? cancelled on tiktok??? he can literally buy the whole platform sit down."

YouTube videos of Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, were recently flooded with comments criticizing him. 

