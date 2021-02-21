Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's statement left Queen Elizabeth heartbroken: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's joint statement that "we can all live a life of service" and "service is universal,”  left Queen Elizabeth heartbroken, claimed journalist Tony Parsons in an article for a UK newspaper.

The California based couple is being criticized over their response to being stripped of their royal patronages.

In another article, royal expert  Hugo Vickers asked Prince Harry to "do the only honourable thing and "offer to step aside from the line of succession".

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan  made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of monarchy, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves through the monarchy in January 2020 by suddenly announcing they were splitting from the family and embarking on a new future across the Atlantic - one of the most extraordinary royal exits in decades.

That split has now been formalised after discussions with the 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth: Harry and Meghan will lose their treasured royal patronages which revert to the queen and will be distributed among other family members.

