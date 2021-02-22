Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Feb 22 2021
Loss in Nowshera by-poll: PM Imran Khan to visit Peshawar today

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan's file photo.
  • PM Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today to hold consultations on party affairs
  • He will be apprised of the reasons for PTI's setback in the PK-63 by-poll 
  • The premier will also hold meetings with the provincial cabinet and members of the KP assembly

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar today to hold consultations on party affairs especially after the shocking loss in the Nowshera by-poll, sources told Geo News on Monday.

The premier will be apprised of the reasons for the PTI's setback in the PK-63 by-poll and will hold meetings with the provincial cabinet and members of the assembly.

He will also meet Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman during the visit.

As per details from sources, the success of the candidates in the Senate elections will be discussed in the meetings. The prime minister will also be briefed on the affairs of the provincial government.

Read more: Pervez Khattak's brother removed from KP cabinet after PTI's setback in PK-63 by-poll

The ruling PTI suffered a shocking defeat in the last week’s by-polls where a PML-N candidate won the election.

Khattak accuses ECP of facilitating PML-N’s victory

Federal Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak has alleged that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has helped the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to steal the public mandate, The News reported on Monday.

Addressing as chief guest at the final match of a cricket tournament at Pahari Katikhel here, he claimed that the PTI candidate had won the by-election.

Khattak said that the ECP had helped the PML-N to steal the public mandate, claiming that he has all the “proofs”.

He said that federal ministers Shibli Faraz and Murad Saeed would speak at a press conference in Islamabad today (Monday) along with Mian Mohammad Umar Kakakhel, MNA Dr Imran Khattak, and a panel of lawyers to share all the details with the media.

