Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Feb 20 2021
By
Mushtaq Paracha

Pervez Khattak's brother removed from KP cabinet after PTI's setback in PK-63 by-poll

By
Mushtaq Paracha

Saturday Feb 20, 2021

  • Liaquat Khattak was serving as Minister for Irrigation
  • He was was inducted into the provincial cabinet in April 2019
  • KP govt spokesperson Kamran Bangash says Liaquat Khattak was removed by chief minister after taking PM Imran Khan into confidence 

Following the a setback in the Nowshera by-poll for PTI, with unofficial results showing a victory for the PML-N, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday removed Liaquat Khattak, the brother of Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, from the provincial cabinet.

As per the notification issued, the governor of the province removed Liaquat Khattak under clause 3 of Article 132. He was holding the portfolio of the Minister for Irrigation.

“Liaquat Khattak was removed for supporting PML-N candidate in [by poll],” said Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash.

Bangash claimed that CM Mahmood Khan removed Liaquat after carrying out an inquiry against him. He added that the minister was removed after taking advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

The PTI lawmaker had won from the PK-64 Nowshera-IV seat in the 2018 General Elections after it was vacated by his elder brother (Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak).

Read more: NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N beats PTI on PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results

A year later, in April 2019, he was inducted into the KP cabinet as the irrigation minister.

On Friday, as per unofficial results, PML-N candidate Ikhtiar Wali Khan won the by-poll for the provincial assembly seat PK-63 Nowshera-III.

The PML-N candidate was reportedly backed by all the parties of the PDM except the Awami National Party (ANP), which fielded a candidate who fared poorly.

The PK-63 seat had fallen vacant after the death of PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel due to COVID-19.

Read more: ECP releases financial details of KP lawmakers

After the defeat, there were reports Liaquat Khattak had developed differences with his brother Pervez Khattak over the choice of the candidate for the seat.

This has led to reports suggesting that the minister did not take part actively in the campaign for the PTI.

According to a Dawn report, he had also expressed his frustration with the provincial government after he called himself a powerless minister at a public gathering in Nowshera days before the by-poll.

More From Pakistan:

Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan says 'PPP' instead of 'PTI' in slip up during media talk

Watch: Firdous Ashiq Awan says 'PPP' instead of 'PTI' in slip up during media talk
Senate election presidential ordinance based on 'malicious intent': Raza Rabbani

Senate election presidential ordinance based on 'malicious intent': Raza Rabbani
PML-N demands re-election in NA-75 following ECP's 'charge sheet against govt'

PML-N demands re-election in NA-75 following ECP's 'charge sheet against govt'
World Bank to highlight SBP's 'Banking on Equality' policy on Tuesday

World Bank to highlight SBP's 'Banking on Equality' policy on Tuesday
Statements of CIA officials recorded after snake found in Haleem Adil's police cell

Statements of CIA officials recorded after snake found in Haleem Adil's police cell
Senate polls: Nawaz assures Zardari of PML-N's support for Yusuf Raza Gilani

Senate polls: Nawaz assures Zardari of PML-N's support for Yusuf Raza Gilani
ECP suspects results for Sialkot's NA-75 constituency compromised

ECP suspects results for Sialkot's NA-75 constituency compromised
In a first, Pakistan uses a 'brain pacemaker' to treat epilepsy

In a first, Pakistan uses a 'brain pacemaker' to treat epilepsy

Senate election: Election Commission of Pakistan issues production orders for detained lawmakers

Senate election: Election Commission of Pakistan issues production orders for detained lawmakers
Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says

Pakistan has no favourites in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says
Foreign Office confirms PM Imran Khan's Sri Lanka trip amid speculation

Foreign Office confirms PM Imran Khan's Sri Lanka trip amid speculation
NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N beats PTI on PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results

NA-75 by-poll results withheld; PML-N beats PTI on PK-63, PP-51 seats, show unofficial results

Latest

view all