pakistan
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Amin Anwar

Blow for PTI: Nomination papers of Senate candidate Saifullah Abro rejected

By
Amin Anwar

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Saifullah Abro, PTI candidate for Senate election on technocrat seat.
  • The election tribunal rules that Saifullah Abro does not fulfil the requirements of a technocrat.
  • Abro, a wealthy contractor, was awarded the Senate ticket from Sindh.
  • Sindh leaders had protested against the selection of Senate candidate.

KARACHI: The nomination papers of PTI's Senate candidate from Sindh on a technocrat seat were rejected by the election tribunal on Monday.

The returning officer's (RO) decision to accept the nomination papers of the PTI leader was challenged by GM Khan and Shahid Ali last week.

The election tribunal took up the petition on Monday and heard arguments from both parties.

Read more: Sindh PTI leaders object to award of ticket to Vawda, Abro

In its verdict, the tribunal declared the verdict of the RO null and void and ruled that Abro cannot contest the Senate polls.

"The objections raised by the petitioners were proved true and Saifullah Abro does not fulfil the requirement of a technocrat," the order stated.

Key party leaders from three zones of rural Sindh had approached Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to show their anger and demand the party’s high command to take back tickets from Federal Minister Faisal Vawda and Abro.

Read more: Objections against Faisal Vawda’s ticket rejected

In the letter, PTI office-bearers from three regions said they were “extremely disappointed with the entire process” of the selection of PTI's candidates for the Senate polls.

However, these objections were rejected by Prime Minister Imran Khan after he held a review of the award of Senate tickets.

