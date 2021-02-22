Blow for PTI: Nomination papers of Senate candidate Saifullah Abro rejected

Saifullah Abro, PTI candidate for Senate election on technocrat seat.

KARACHI: The nomination papers of PTI's Senate candidate from Sindh on a technocrat seat were rejected by the election tribunal on Monday.



The returning officer's (RO) decision to accept the nomination papers of the PTI leader was challenged by GM Khan and Shahid Ali last week.

The election tribunal took up the petition on Monday and heard arguments from both parties.

In its verdict, the tribunal declared the verdict of the RO null and void and ruled that Abro cannot contest the Senate polls.

"The objections raised by the petitioners were proved true and Saifullah Abro does not fulfil the requirement of a technocrat," the order stated.

Key party leaders from three zones of rural Sindh had approached Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to show their anger and demand the party’s high command to take back tickets from Federal Minister Faisal Vawda and Abro.

In the letter, PTI office-bearers from three regions said they were “extremely disappointed with the entire process” of the selection of PTI's candidates for the Senate polls.

However, these objections were rejected by Prime Minister Imran Khan after he held a review of the award of Senate tickets.