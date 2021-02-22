Can't connect right now! retry
Attack on Geo and Jang office: Case registered, 13 protesters taken into custody

  • Police register case against attack on Geo and Jang Media Group office in Karachi
  • At least 13 people have been arrested, while 200 unidentified people have been nominated in the FIR
  • The case has been registered at the Mithadar police station

KARACHI: A case has been registered and 13 people arrested after the central office of the Geo and Jang Media Group was violently attacked by protesters in Karachi Sunday.

A mob broke a walkthrough gate installed at the building entrance and the main entrance door. The staff inside the building were also attacked and violently pushed around.

According to Geo News Karachi Bureau Chief Faheem Siddiqui, protesters attacked the building "under an elaborate plot".

The case has been registered at the Mithadar police station.

Read more: Geo and Jang Media Group's central office attacked by protesters in Karachi

Police registered an FIR under sections of terrorism, attempt to murder and damage to property.

It has been registered on the complaint of Jang and Geo's security supervisor Muhammad Kabir. Mushtaq Surki and over 200 others have been nominated in the FIR.

The FIR says over 150 violent protesters, including Mushtaq Sarki, had gathered outside the media group's office for a protest.

It says that the angry protesters suddenly attacked Jang Geo's reception area and when the security guards tried to stop them, they broke down the entrance door and took the employees hostage.

Geo News Managing Director Azhar Abbas had shared footage showing the damage left in wake of the attack on Twitter.

The protesters were trying to enter Jang and Geo's building. Geo employees tried to persuade the enraged people, but Sarki continued to provoke them, the FIR says.

The protesters kept threatening to kill Jang and Geo's administration and shut down the channel. Police and Rangers were informed and police arrived and arrested 13 people on the spot.

