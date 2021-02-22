Reema Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui visit Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul

Pakistani stars Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Reema Khan visited Hagia Sophia Holy Grand Mosque in Istanbul alongwith historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul team.



The Pakistani actors received warm welcomed from Turkish fellow showbiz stars after they arrived in Istanbul.

Adnan Siddiqui turned to Instagram and shared a video from inside the mosque and wrote, “It was spellbinding to offer prayer at the iconic Hagia Sophia Holy Grand Mosque. It is grand in ever sense of the word—history, beauty, political significance.”

“A little lesson in history for those who may not be aware. The world-famous Hagia Sophia museum in Istanbul, also a UNESCO World Heritage site, was originally built as a cathedral around 1500 years ago by the Byzantine empire. The architectural marvel was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest in 1453. In 1934, it became a museum,” he shared the history of the mosque.



“Only in July last year, it became a mosque again and opened for prayer and worship”, he further said.

Reema Khan also posted a video from inside the mosque and said, “The world-famous Hagia Sophia mosque(Which has converted into museum also in Istanbul. A world Heritage site, was originally built as a cathedral around 1500 years ago by the Bazantine Empire.#reemakhan.”



