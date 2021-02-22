Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William gives health update on Prince Philip

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

Prince William gave a much needed update on the health of his grandfather Prince Philip.

During a visit to a vaccination centre, the Duke of Cambridge praised the efforts of the staff amid the Covid-19 vaccine roll out and was also questioned over the health of Philip.

"Yes, he is okay – they’re keeping an eye on him," William said. 

On the advice of his doctor, the Duke of Edinburgh was taken to King Edward VII hospital in London.

According to a statement made by the palace, Philip was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure which is not related to Covid-19.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement said.

"The Duke's admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor, after feeling unwell," the statement continues.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest." 

More From Entertainment:

Animated movie 'The Croods 2' leads US box office

Animated movie 'The Croods 2' leads US box office
Nick Jonas posts hilarious picture to wish Sophie Turner happy birthday

Nick Jonas posts hilarious picture to wish Sophie Turner happy birthday
Crowds across ex-Yugoslavia republics mourn singer's death

Crowds across ex-Yugoslavia republics mourn singer's death
Priyanka Chopra ex-manager exposes her 'unprofessionalism' as a Bollywood newbie

Priyanka Chopra ex-manager exposes her 'unprofessionalism' as a Bollywood newbie
Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares unseen photo with ‘Ertugrul’

Osman Soykut aka Ibn Arabi shares unseen photo with ‘Ertugrul’
Queen Elizabeth breaches protocol in 'desperate' attempt to save royal family legacy

Queen Elizabeth breaches protocol in 'desperate' attempt to save royal family legacy
What Queen's email to Prince Harry was about prior to Megxit

What Queen's email to Prince Harry was about prior to Megxit
Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she introduces her new dog Angel two months after she lost Mary Jane

Miley Cyrus gets emotional as she introduces her new dog Angel two months after she lost Mary Jane
Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco

Prince William wants to reconnect with Prince Harry after Megxit fiasco
Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani

Laurel Marsden joins ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast alongside Iman Vellani
Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split

Margaret Qualley supports FKA Twigs amid Shia LaBeouf abuse case weeks after split
Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Meghan Markle ‘smart enough’ to not make same mistake as Diana during Oprah interview

Latest

view all