Monday Feb 22 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL live cricket score, Match 4: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 22, 2021

— Twitter/PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020's runner-ups Lahore Qalandars will go head to head against former champions Quetta Gladiators in the tournament's fourth fixture on Monday (today).

Qalandars started their PSL campaign with a 4-wicket win against Peshawar Zalmi while Quetta went down against Karachi Kings in the tournament's opener.

Gladiators will be aiming to fight back against a strong Lahore team. Both the teams have faced each other 10 times with win-loss leveled at 5-each. 

The ball-by-ball updates of the match will appear below the line.

Note: Please keep refreshing the page for timely updates.


