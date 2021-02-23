Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her madness

Pakistan's popular actress Mehwish Hayat has found a unique way to deal with her madness as she joined a shooting range club.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient took to social media on Sunday and shared latest photos form a shooting range club.

In the pictures, she can be seen learning a gun shooting lesson to handle her own madness.

Mehwish, who took her frustration out by shooting the bullets, captioned the post: "There’s method to my madness..." The 'Load Wedding' actress also added an emoji of bomb in the end.

Previously, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress shared a photo on her Instagram story with a strange caption, which left her fans speculating about her.



Mehwish Hayat's latest post indicates that she's in stress and trying to cope with it in a unique way.

