Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Mehwish Hayat takes gun to deal with her madness

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Pakistan's popular actress Mehwish Hayat has found a unique way to deal with her madness as she joined a shooting range club.

The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient took to social media on Sunday and shared latest photos form a shooting range club.

In the pictures,  she can be seen learning a gun shooting lesson to handle her own madness.

Mehwish, who took her frustration out by shooting the bullets, captioned the post: "There’s method to my madness..." The 'Load Wedding' actress also added an emoji of bomb in the end.

Previously, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actress shared a photo on her Instagram story with a strange caption, which left her fans speculating about her.

Mehwish Hayat's latest post indicates that she's in stress and trying to cope with it in a unique way.

More From Entertainment:

Catelynn Lowell announces she is pregnant with fourth child

Catelynn Lowell announces she is pregnant with fourth child
Hailey Bieber puts on stylish display in leather suit during outing with friend

Hailey Bieber puts on stylish display in leather suit during outing with friend
Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun gets married to Turkish singer

Ertugrul's Gokce Hatun gets married to Turkish singer

Kim Kardashian leaves fans teary-eyed with first Insta post after filing for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian leaves fans teary-eyed with first Insta post after filing for divorce from Kanye West

Gigi Hadid shares unseen pictures of daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid shares unseen pictures of daughter Khai
Khloe Kardashian shares touching post on late father Robert Kardashian's birthday

Khloe Kardashian shares touching post on late father Robert Kardashian's birthday
Jennifer Lopez gets sentimental as kids Emme, Maximillian become teens

Jennifer Lopez gets sentimental as kids Emme, Maximillian become teens
Jay-Z sells half his company to LVMH

Jay-Z sells half his company to LVMH
Brits lash out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Megxit: 'We feel deceived'

Brits lash out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Megxit: 'We feel deceived'
Animated movie 'The Croods 2' leads US box office

Animated movie 'The Croods 2' leads US box office
Nick Jonas posts hilarious picture to wish Sophie Turner happy birthday

Nick Jonas posts hilarious picture to wish Sophie Turner happy birthday
Crowds across ex-Yugoslavia republics mourn singer's death

Crowds across ex-Yugoslavia republics mourn singer's death

Latest

view all