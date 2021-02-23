Kareena Kapoor leaves for home with newborn as she gets discharged from hospital

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan on Sunday, and the newborn have been discharged from the hospital in Mumbai, Indian media reported.



The Good Newwz actress was spotted leaving the hospital on Tuesday morning with Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan and the newborn baby.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Saif Ali Khan has extended gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their love and support after they welcomed the baby.

The Tanhaji actor said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.”

“Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”