Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kareena Kapoor leaves for home with newborn as she gets discharged from hospital

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

Kareena Kapoor leaves for home with newborn as she gets discharged from hospital

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, who welcomed her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan on Sunday, and the newborn have been discharged from the hospital in Mumbai, Indian media reported.

The Good Newwz actress was spotted leaving the hospital on Tuesday morning with Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur Ali Khan and the newborn baby.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby on Sunday morning.

In a statement, Saif Ali Khan has extended gratitude to his fans and well-wishers for their love and support after they welcomed the baby.

The Tanhaji actor said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.”

“Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

More From Bollywood:

Kajol shares the secret to her successful career in Bollywood

Kajol shares the secret to her successful career in Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan never thought she would be a leading star in Bollywood one day

Sara Ali Khan never thought she would be a leading star in Bollywood one day
Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner on 25th birthday

Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner on 25th birthday

Kiara Advani shares release date for her new film

Kiara Advani shares release date for her new film
Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display in recent photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan puts on leggy display in recent photoshoot
Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Sushant Singh's debut film marks 8 years

Abhishek Kapoor pens heartfelt note as Sushant Singh's debut film marks 8 years

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son looks like elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor’s newborn son looks like elder brother Taimur Ali Khan?
Sara Ali Khan gets candid about her relationship with father Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about her relationship with father Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan updates fans on health of Kareena Kapoor, newborn son

Saif Ali Khan updates fans on health of Kareena Kapoor, newborn son
Katrina Kaif expresses her desire to work with Jacob Black

Katrina Kaif expresses her desire to work with Jacob Black
Karisma Kapoor so ‘excited’ to become ‘masi’ again as Kareena Kapoor welcomes a baby boy

Karisma Kapoor so ‘excited’ to become ‘masi’ again as Kareena Kapoor welcomes a baby boy
Nora Fatehi wins ‘Performer of The Year Award’ at DPIFF 2021

Nora Fatehi wins ‘Performer of The Year Award’ at DPIFF 2021

Latest

view all