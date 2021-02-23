Bill against coroporal punishment of children passed by National Assembly

In a major victory for child's rights activists, a bill against the corporal punishment of children was passed on Tuesday in the National Assembly.

An amendment in the bill presented by the government was also passed.



Founder of the Zindagi Trust foundation, a non-governmental organisation that works for the education of working children, Shehzad Roy spoke to Geo News after the passing of the bill to share his joy over the development.

He lamented that children, even before they go to school, see beatings at home.



He thanked Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah who had suspended Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code in 2019 which allowed for the use of corporal punishment by parents, guardians and teachers "in good faith for the benefit".

Roy said Zindagi Trust had petitioned for Section 89 to be abolished. "I also wish to thank Shireen Mazari who had personally appeared in court and she herself had a bill on corporal punishment which could not progress in parliament due to some technicalities."

He said it is a huge deal that the Opposition and the government had come together to pass the crucial legislation.



