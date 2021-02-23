Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Bill against coroporal punishment of children passed by National Assembly

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 23, 2021

In a major victory for child's rights activists, a bill against the corporal punishment of children was passed on Tuesday in the National Assembly.

An amendment in the bill presented by the government was also passed.

Founder of the Zindagi Trust foundation, a non-governmental organisation that works for the education of working children, Shehzad Roy spoke to Geo News after the passing of the bill to share his joy over the development.

He lamented that children, even before they go to school, see beatings at home.

He thanked Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah who had suspended Section 89 of the Pakistan Penal Code in 2019 which allowed for the use of corporal punishment by parents, guardians and teachers "in good faith for the benefit".

Roy said Zindagi Trust had petitioned for Section 89 to be abolished. "I also wish to thank Shireen Mazari who had personally appeared in court and she herself had a bill on corporal punishment which could not progress in parliament due to some technicalities."

He said it is a huge deal that the Opposition and the government had come together to pass the crucial legislation.

More to follow.

More From Pakistan:

Broadsheet ends up paying Rs4.5m to Sharif family in London lawsuit

Broadsheet ends up paying Rs4.5m to Sharif family in London lawsuit
I have severe reservations with PTI, says PM Imran Khan's special assistant Yar Mohammad Rind

I have severe reservations with PTI, says PM Imran Khan's special assistant Yar Mohammad Rind
Pakistani drivers declared 'best' in UAE by insurance company

Pakistani drivers declared 'best' in UAE by insurance company
NA-75 by-polls: Returning officer submits details of irregularities to ECP

NA-75 by-polls: Returning officer submits details of irregularities to ECP
‘Bloody revolution follows when the judiciary loses its respect'

‘Bloody revolution follows when the judiciary loses its respect'
PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections

PML-N leader Pervaiz Rashid declared ineligible for Senate elections
Faisalabad man arrested for pretending to be a judge, giving police orders

Faisalabad man arrested for pretending to be a judge, giving police orders
Election tribunal allows PTI's Faisal Vawda to contest Senate polls

Election tribunal allows PTI's Faisal Vawda to contest Senate polls
Leopard shot dead after it injured eight people in Tharparkar

Leopard shot dead after it injured eight people in Tharparkar
Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan

Spotify is finally coming to Pakistan
Senate polls: Faisal Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb finalised as MQM-P candidates

Senate polls: Faisal Sabzwari, Khalida Ateeb finalised as MQM-P candidates
Karachi, there's a police skating squad in town to fight street crime

Karachi, there's a police skating squad in town to fight street crime

Latest

view all