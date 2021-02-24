Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
Shehbaz Sharif has always worked for supremacy of Parliament, says PDM’s Gillani

Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani meeting Shehbaz Sharif in courtroom. Picture Kasim Gilani
  • Former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani meets PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore court today
  • Gillani says PDM is a reality and gave good results during the recent by-polls
  • Gillani is holding meetings with allied parties and senior political leaders to seek support for the Senate election

LAHORE: Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) joint candidate for the Senate seat from Islamabad, met PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in court Wednesday for his election campaign.

The PML-N chief appeared in an accountability today where Gillani held a discussion with him on the political situation in the country and the upcoming Senate polls.

While talking to the media after the meeting, the PPP leader said he met both Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz today.

"Shehbaz Sharf has always worked for the supremacy of Parliament and he had good relations with the PML-N leader when he was Punjab's chief minister during his premiership."

Read more: PDM candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani contacts Akhtar Mengal

Gillani is holding meetings with allied parties and senior political leaders from the Opposition to seek support for the March 3 polls. He is contesting against PTI's Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

Gillani said that he was thankful to the PDM for his selection as a joint candidate. "The PDM is a reality and gave good results during the recent by-polls."

They (PTI) want to bring changes in the Constitution, said Gillani referring to a presidential ordinance seeking open ballot in the Senate polls.

"We must follow the constitution and any unconstitutional step would be dangerous to the democracy," the former minister said, adding that the electoral process for the senate has been explained in it.

"The National Assembly had voted for me (in 2013), did I buy the whole house," Gillani said. 

