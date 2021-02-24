Can't connect right now! retry
Sara Ali Khan dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda?

Rumours are rife that Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan and South superstar Vijay Deverakonda are the newest B-town couple post her break-up with Kartik Aaryan.

The Simmba actress recently took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo with Telugu actor Vijay and the dazzling snap went viral on social media.

Super excited Sara posted the photo with Vijay and captioned it ‘Fan Moment’.

They also attended a party thrown by Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his residence recently.

Indian media citing a source reported that Sara Ali Khan and Vijay enjoyed a lot at the party. She stayed in the actor’s company during the entire party.

Manish took to Instagram and also shared adorable photos featuring Sara and Vijay.

Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and others were also in presence.

The latest photos have sparked speculations Sara and Vijay are the newest couple in the town.

