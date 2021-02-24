Can't connect right now! retry
Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case

  • Lahore High Court approves bail of PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz
  • Hamza was arrested in June 2019 in relation to two cases
  • NAB said he made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and did business worth more than Rs19 billion

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted on Wednesday bail to Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz in a money laundering case.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Javed Ghural heard the bail plea of ​​Hamza in the money laundering case.

The bench ordered the release of the PML-N leader from the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore.

Read more: Senate election: Election Commission of Pakistan issues production orders for detained lawmakers

Special Prosecutor Syed Faisal Raza Bukhari appeared on behalf of the National Accountability Bureau, while Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervez appeared on behalf of Hamza.

After hearing the arguments of both parties, the court granted bail to Hamza and ordered him to submit two surety bonds of Rs10 million each.

On June 11, 2019, NAB had arrested Hamza after the LHC rejected his interim bail in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

Read more: NAB arrests Hamza Shehbaz as LHC cancels interim bail

According to the accountability watchdog, the PML-N leader made five companies from 2006 to 2009 and did business of more than Rs19 billion. 

On November 11, 2020, Hamza and his father Shehbaz Sharif were indicted in a money laundering reference by an accountability court.

