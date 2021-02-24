Govt being shown a 'tough time' even with Opposition's fewer numbers, Bilawal claims

Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari addressing a press conference in Lahore on February 24, 2021. — YouTube

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday claimed that the government is being shown a "tough time" by the Opposition even with their fewer numbers, ahead of the Senate polls on March 3.

"We know we are descending down on the battlefield with fewer votes. We know it seems our numbers are low. But even with these small numbers, we are giving the government a tough time," he said, while addressing a press conference in Lahore alongside joint Opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani.

He thanked all the Opposition parties for having decided to support Gilani on election day.

"InshaAllah, Senate elections will be a victory for democracy and for democratic candidates. And Yousuf Raza Gilani's win will usher in a new chapter of democracy," the PPP chairman said.

"And then, at the end of March, we will have a march," Bilawal said.

"The democratic journey for which we are all struggling will be taken forward [...] We are telling everyone: give this crumbling wall the final push."

Responding to a question by a journalist, Bilawal insisted that the Pakistan Democratic Movement stands united, "as it always has been". He said the PDM is only focused on fighting the Senate elections currently, and will only ponder over whether to go for a no-confidence  motion after the polls.

To another query about whether PTI's Jahangir Khan Tareen with his aircraft poses any threat to the Opposition, Bilawal said: "Well we won't be able to compete with an airplane but we will compete on the basis of our character and democracy."

He said voters must decide for the betterment of the parliament and they have this time a candidate who is a former prime minister. "Yousuf Raza Gilani (when he was premier) would respond to questions from the government and Opposition, come to the parliament, give everyone respect [...] because you are the leader of the entire House, not your own political party," he said.

Pakistan's parliamentarians must choose — do they want a technocrat or democracy, he said.

"This is a test for the members of our assembly. Will you vote according to the people's expectations or out of fear of Imran Khan?" Bilawal asked.

More to follow.

