Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Lahore Zoo administration mulls putting down three sick animals

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 24, 2021

Stock image of a white tiger in an indoor facility.
  • The Lahore Zoo administration is considering putting down an ill zebra, white tiger, and brown bear due to their advanced years
  • The white tiger is 16 years old, while its average age in the natural environment is 8 to 10 years
  • Administration says that the wild cat is unable to walk due to a blood disorder

LAHORE: The Lahore Zoo administration is considering an option to put down a zebra, a white tiger, and a brown bear as they are suffering from terminal illnesses and due to their advanced years.

According to the Lahore Zoo administration, the emaciated white tiger is 16 years old, while its average age in the natural environment is 8 to 10 years. In the safe environment of the zoo, its life was extended by more than five years.

The administration said that the wild cat is unable to walk due to a blood disorder.

Read more: Two white tiger cubs die at Lahore Zoo in latest case of animal neglect

On the other hand, the brown bear that was brought to the zoo in 2005 has also become very feeble. The average age of a brown bear is 25 years and extends up to 30 years in a zoo.

The zoo's management said that the natural age of the Burchell's Zebra in the natural environment is up to 25 years and in artificial environments like zoological gardens, it is usually goes up to 16 years.

The zoo management has written a letter to the Punjab Wildlife Conservation Department seeking permission to euthanise them. The Conservation Department has convened a meeting of the zoo management committee next month.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, UAE discuss bilateral cooperation during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza

Pakistan, UAE discuss bilateral cooperation during official visit by CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza
Senate election: PML-N, PTI candidates from Punjab win women's, technocrat seats unopposed

Senate election: PML-N, PTI candidates from Punjab win women's, technocrat seats unopposed
ECP issues revised list of Senate election candidates from Sindh

ECP issues revised list of Senate election candidates from Sindh
Senate elections: CJP says parliament must decide whether or not to use secret balloting

Senate elections: CJP says parliament must decide whether or not to use secret balloting
Army working to rearrest former TTP leader Ehsanullah Ehsan: DG ISPR

Army working to rearrest former TTP leader Ehsanullah Ehsan: DG ISPR
Govt's plan 'backfired' in quest to recover money from Nawaz Sharif: Maryam

Govt's plan 'backfired' in quest to recover money from Nawaz Sharif: Maryam
Govt being shown a 'tough time' even with Opposition's fewer numbers, Bilawal claims

Govt being shown a 'tough time' even with Opposition's fewer numbers, Bilawal claims
MPAs to be suspended if dog-bite incidents take place in their areas, rules SHC

MPAs to be suspended if dog-bite incidents take place in their areas, rules SHC
PM Imran Khan meets Sri Lankan cricket greats who played against him

PM Imran Khan meets Sri Lankan cricket greats who played against him
Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case

Lahore court grants bail to PML-N's Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case
Boycotted PM's meeting to register protest: PTI MPA Maliha Ali Asghar

Boycotted PM's meeting to register protest: PTI MPA Maliha Ali Asghar
Kashmir only dispute between India and Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan in Sri Lanka

Kashmir only dispute between India and Pakistan, says PM Imran Khan in Sri Lanka

Latest

view all