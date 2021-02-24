Lahore Zoo administration mulls putting down three sick animals

Stock image of a white tiger in an indoor facility.

LAHORE: The Lahore Zoo administration is considering an option to put down a zebra, a white tiger, and a brown bear as they are suffering from terminal illnesses and due to their advanced years.



According to the Lahore Zoo administration, the emaciated white tiger is 16 years old, while its average age in the natural environment is 8 to 10 years. In the safe environment of the zoo, its life was extended by more than five years.



The administration said that the wild cat is unable to walk due to a blood disorder.

On the other hand, the brown bear that was brought to the zoo in 2005 has also become very feeble. The average age of a brown bear is 25 years and extends up to 30 years in a zoo.

The zoo's management said that the natural age of the Burchell's Zebra in the natural environment is up to 25 years and in artificial environments like zoological gardens, it is usually goes up to 16 years.

The zoo management has written a letter to the Punjab Wildlife Conservation Department seeking permission to euthanise them. The Conservation Department has convened a meeting of the zoo management committee next month.