Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
AFP

IOC confirms Brisbane as preferred candidate for 2032 Olympics

By
AFP

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it would enter "targeted dialogue" with bid organisers. Photo: REUTERS/File
  • Brisbane was the preferred candidate to host the 2032 Games
  • IOC announced on Wednesday that it would enter "targeted dialogue" with bid organisers
  • Australia last hosted the Olympics in Sydney in 2000

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced on Wednesday that it would enter "targeted dialogue" with bid organisers, adding that Brisbane was the preferred candidate to host the 2032 Games.

"The IOC future host commission recommended that the executive committee initiate a targeted dialogue with Brisbane and the Australian Olympic Committee for the organisation of the 2032 Olympic Games," said IOC president Thomas Bach.

"The executive committee unanimously accepted this recommendation."

Australia last hosted the Olympics in Sydney in 2000.

The bid would be for the Games to be held in the state of Queensland, with Brisbane as the hub.

There had been reported interest from India and Chinese city Shanghai, while Qatar last year confirmed it was planning to bid.

A potential joint bid between South and North Korea had also been touted, while Germany had also expressed its interest in holding the Games in the North Rhine-Westphalia region.

All those hopefuls were dealt a blow by the news on Wednesday, but Bach insisted the IOC had recorded "the interest of a number of parties", although he did not identify them.

"It is not a decision against the other candidates, it is a decision in favour of a candidacy," Bach said.

He clarified that no final decision on the host city had been made, but that "more detailed discussions" with Brisbane would start, although he gave no timetable.

The next IOC session will be held in March, with another scheduled for July.

The bid would be focused around Brisbane and Gold Coast, which both already boast extensive sporting infrastructure.

Gold Coast held the 2018 Commonwealth Games, while Brisbane boasts 21 sports venues.

Australia also previously hosted the Olympics in Melbourne, in 1956.

The bid also enjoys the backing of John Coates, the Australian Olympic Committee president, and an influential IOC vice-president.

The awarding of the 2032 Olympics is the first to take place with a new election method adopted in June 2019 in an attempt to counter application fees and a lack of serious bids.

Read more: Japan to hold Olympics, Paralympics this summer, PM Yoshihide Suga confirms

For the 2024 Games, Bach bemoaned the process had "produced too many losers", after Rome, Hamburg, and Budapest all pulled out of the running.

In September 2017, the IOC awarded the 2024 Games to Paris and the 2028 Olympics to Los Angeles.

The IOC has since set up its "future host" commission.

It is chaired by Norwegian Kristin Kloster Aasen and its nine members are not part of the IOC executive commission.

Bach said criticisms of the process were misplaced.

"All the rules were passed unanimously by the IOC session in 2019.... to make the whole procedure more low cost, prevent any undue interference, to make it less political," he said.

Kloster warned that the award of the 2032 Games to Brisbane is "not a concluded deal".

"It is a very advanced project, which has been in place for a long time and which enjoys the support of the authorities," she said.

"There are many criteria which correspond to what we expect."

Coates, meanwhile, admitted that Wednesday's announcement was "an important step".

However, he cautioned that "it is obvious to us that we must continue to work hard".

More From Sports:

Fawad Alam thanks PCB for upgradation in central contract

Fawad Alam thanks PCB for upgradation in central contract
PSL 2021: Records tumble in Karachi Kings and Islamabad United match

PSL 2021: Records tumble in Karachi Kings and Islamabad United match
PSL 2021: Karachi Kings’ Sharjeel Khan elated after masterful century

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings’ Sharjeel Khan elated after masterful century
PSL 2021 to now be held with 50% attendees after NCOC's nod

PSL 2021 to now be held with 50% attendees after NCOC's nod
Watch: Karachi's Sharjeel Khan leaves Islamabad shell-shocked with back-to-back sixes

Watch: Karachi's Sharjeel Khan leaves Islamabad shell-shocked with back-to-back sixes
PCB elevates Mohammad Rizwan to category A, Fawad Alam to category C of central contracts

PCB elevates Mohammad Rizwan to category A, Fawad Alam to category C of central contracts
PSL 2021: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by five wickets

PSL 2021: Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by five wickets
Shahid Afridi questions ICC for not allowing umpires to hold bowlers' caps

Shahid Afridi questions ICC for not allowing umpires to hold bowlers' caps
PSL 2021: After Chris Gayle, Hasan Ali shows his moves in Googly challenge

PSL 2021: After Chris Gayle, Hasan Ali shows his moves in Googly challenge
Shoaib Akhtar's female look-alike, an Indian TikToker, goes viral on social media

Shoaib Akhtar's female look-alike, an Indian TikToker, goes viral on social media
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wishes her 'savior' on birthday

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza wishes her 'savior' on birthday
PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development

PM Imran Khan approves allocation of Rs52m grant for Sri Lanka's sports development

Latest

view all