Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 25 2021
By
Web Desk

It's meme time: Students react to Shafqat Mahmood telling schools to open 5 days a week

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 25, 2021

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has 'broken' the hearts of millions of Pakistani students after he announced that schools have been allowed to resume five-day classes from March 1 onwards. 

The minister, perhaps the most closely-followed individual on Pakistani Twitter in the age of coronavirus-imposed school lockdowns, on Thursday signaled a return to business as usual after almost a year of closures or sketchy operations. 

Following the announcement, the Shafqat Mahmood Twitter fan club responded with what it does best: hilarious memes.  

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood memes storm social media

Here's what students are saying over the latest announcement:  

In a statement issued on Twitter, the federal education minister said that all schools will go back to regular 5-day classes from Monday, March 1.

“Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28,” he added.

The minister said that the announcement will be applicable to all education institutes.

Students who keep a keen eye on Mahmood's Twitter account have frequently followed his announcements with hilarious and often overblown reaction memes. 

They built him up as their hero when he announced school closures, and are now calling him out for his 'betrayal' after he's made clear it's time for students to get back to their studies. 


More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, India DGs of military operations review LoC situation in frank, cordial atmosphere: ISPR

Pakistan, India DGs of military operations review LoC situation in frank, cordial atmosphere: ISPR
Schools to start 5-day regular classes from March 1: Shafqat Mehmood

Schools to start 5-day regular classes from March 1: Shafqat Mehmood
JUI-F wants a vote recount in NA-45 Kurram constituency

JUI-F wants a vote recount in NA-45 Kurram constituency
Child courts established in Karachi's Malir and East districts

Child courts established in Karachi's Malir and East districts
Sindh minister warns health workers of termination if they refuse COVID-19 jab

Sindh minister warns health workers of termination if they refuse COVID-19 jab

Pakistan cotton prices peak to 11-year high

Pakistan cotton prices peak to 11-year high
PM Imran Khan calls Sri Lanka 'special friend, strong partner' of Pakistan

PM Imran Khan calls Sri Lanka 'special friend, strong partner' of Pakistan
PM Imran Khan shares special documentary played in his honour during Sri Lanka visit

PM Imran Khan shares special documentary played in his honour during Sri Lanka visit
61% of Pakistani entrepreneurs enjoying good business conditions: Gallup survey

61% of Pakistani entrepreneurs enjoying good business conditions: Gallup survey
Naya Pakistan Housing: 35,000 apts to be constructed after deal inked between LDA, banks

Naya Pakistan Housing: 35,000 apts to be constructed after deal inked between LDA, banks
Karachi University issues registration schedule for MA, BA, and BCom programmes

Karachi University issues registration schedule for MA, BA, and BCom programmes
PMC says seats enhanced in public colleges across Pakistan for HEC scholarship

PMC says seats enhanced in public colleges across Pakistan for HEC scholarship

Latest

view all