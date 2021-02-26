Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella looks thoughtful in her latest selfie

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 28-year-old daughter Isabella shared her new selfie on Thursday, looking deep in thought.



Isabella Kidman Cruise, who prefers to live her life out of the spotlight, made the rare move of posting a selfie to her Instagram account.

The former celebrity couple's daughter showed off her serious nature in a black and white portrait.

Isabella, whose last selfie was posted in September 2020, captioned the her latest photo: 'Same face, new prints now available on the shop.'



Tom and his ex-wife Kidman adopted Bella in 1992. The former couple also adopted her biological younger brother Connor Cruise three years after her adoption.