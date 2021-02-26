Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 26 2021
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella looks thoughtful in her latest selfie

Friday Feb 26, 2021

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's 28-year-old daughter Isabella shared her new selfie on Thursday, looking deep in thought.

Isabella Kidman Cruise, who prefers to live her life out of the spotlight, made the rare move of posting a selfie to her Instagram account.

The former celebrity couple's daughter showed off her serious nature in a black and white portrait. 

Isabella, whose last selfie was posted in September 2020, captioned the her latest photo: 'Same face, new prints now available on the shop.'

Tom and his ex-wife Kidman adopted Bella in 1992. The former couple also adopted her biological younger brother Connor Cruise three years after her adoption.

Kylie Jenner gets nostalgic with Versace top

Prince Charles releases video message for royal fans

Billie Eilish gets candid on ‘annoying’ documentary clips

Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman Alp shares pictures with Pakistani actors

Cardi B reveals her ‘nervousness’ towards interacting with celebrities

Lady Gaga's dog walker shot as two of her pets stolen

Pink’s daughter Willow amasses major win on Billboard’s Charts

Experts detail Queen Elizabeth’s anguish over Prince Philip’s hospitalization

Maliha Rehman reveals Ahmed Ali Butt’s covid-19 struggle

Zayn Malik's cooking, learning new language: Take a look at Gigi Hadid's activities

Nick Jonas teases major SNL BTS amid first table read

Life goes on for Kim Kardashian after filing for divorce

